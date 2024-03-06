Nikki Haley to suspend US presidential campaign





President Joe Biden from the Democratic Party and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump have swept in their parties' presidential nomination primaries held in 15 states across the US, paving the way for a rematch between them in November and putting pressure on Indian-American candidate Nikki Haley to quit the race despite her surprise win in Vermont.





After Super Tuesday's election results, Trump, 77, has established a commanding lead in the delegate count over his only Republican opponent, Haley, 52.





Haley, a former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, was Trump's first significant rival when she jumped into the race in February 2023. She spent the final phase of her campaign aggressively warning the GOP against embracing Trump, whom she argued was too consumed by chaos and personal grievance to defeat President Joe Biden in the general election.

Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign, leaving Donald Trump as last major Republican candidate, say reports.