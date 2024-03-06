RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
New airline FLY91 set to take wings soon
March 06, 2024  17:24
image
Goa-based regional airline FLY91 on Wednesday received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from aviation regulator DGCA. The carrier has now completed all the compliance requirements and will start commercial operations soon, it said in a release

. FLY91 received its first ATR 72-600, one of the two aircraft leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, last week.

 The airline has already been allotted its first set of routes under the government's regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, the release said. Under UDAN, the airline will connect Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nanded in Maharashtra and Agatti in Lakshadweep. FLY91 (Just Udo Aviation Pvt Ltd) is headquartered in Goa. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Williamson, Southee set to join club 100
Williamson, Southee set to join club 100

One piles up runs, the other piles up wickets. Both Kane Williamson and Tim Southee will hope to add to their hauls when they play their 100th Test match against Australia in Christchurch this week.

'There was a guy called Rishabh Pant': Rohit's witty reply to Duckett
'There was a guy called Rishabh Pant': Rohit's witty reply to Duckett

Ahead of the fifth and final Test match in Dharamshala, India skipper Rohit Sharma gave a witty reply to England opener Ben Duckett's comment that Yashasvi Jaiswal started playing aggressively after getting influenced by Bazball.

Inspiring! These Women Followed Their Dreams!
Inspiring! These Women Followed Their Dreams!

As we celebrate women achievers who are excelling in their careers, here are incredible tales of hard work and perseverance to inspire you this week.

'Our marriage is 98 Tests old'
'Our marriage is 98 Tests old'

'It was during Covid that Ashwin realised that family can also be a part of his life. So he expanded a little bit to give us space which gave him more happiness and stability to deal with a lot of things on the field. That is why he has...

CBI team at CID headquarters to take Sheikh's custody
CBI team at CID headquarters to take Sheikh's custody

The CBI on Tuesday failed to get the custody of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh from the West Bengal CID even after waiting for more than two hours.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances