Modi! Modi!, Jai Shri Ram chants greet PM in WB
March 06, 2024  12:02
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted by a crowd of supporters amid loud cheers of 'Modi Modi' and 'Jai Shree Ram' in Kolkata on Wednesday. PM Modi was seen interacting with school students and metro staff as they travelled in India's first underwater metro train. 

 PM Modi was accompanied by West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and state LoP and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari here. 

 Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crores. 

Modi also inaugurated India's first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata. In a monumental development set to transform urban transportation, PM Modi inaugurated several key metro and rapid transit projects across countries, marking a significant stride towards enhancing urban mobility and connectivity. 

 The Kolkata Metro extension, featuring the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, includes the first transportation tunnel in India to pass under a major river, representing a critical milestone in the country's infrastructure development.
