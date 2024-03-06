'Modi impact on WB already felt'

Modi takes a ride in the underwater metro with school students

BJP's Swapan Dasgupta on the PM Modi's visit to Bengal and inaugural of the underwater metro. "The impact of @narendramodi 's inauguration of the Kolkata-Howrah Metro connection on the people of both cities is certain to be huge. Play it well and the electoral impact will be equally significant. The Modi impact on West Bengal polls is already being felt," Dasgupta posts on X.