Manipur govt introduces 'no work, no pay' rule for officials
March 06, 2024  21:28
image
The Manipur government on Wednesday introduced a 'no-work, no-pay' rule for its employees who have remained absent from office 'without valid and accepted reasons'.

An office memorandum by the department of personnel and administrative reforms said, 'Officials who are unable to attend office at their usual place of posting on account of the prevailing law and order situation in the state had been attached with Deputy Commissioners/line departments/field level offices to enable them to function therefrom, or for discharging such responsibilities as may be assigned to them, by the Deputy Commissioners concerned, or such authorities duly authorised in this regard.'

It further stated that there have been reports that 'many such officials so attached are not attending offices to which they have been attached or not reporting for duty'.

Deputy commissioners, heads of departments have been informed to maintain register to record attendances of the said 'attached officials', the circular stated, adding that the records along with 'reports of improper conduct, if any' shall be shared with those responsible for disbursing salary of those officials.   -- PTI
