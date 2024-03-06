RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
J'khand cops to quiz scribes over ED raid on Soren
March 06, 2024  18:51
image
A team from the Jharkhand police is set to visit Delhi to question four news channel reporters in connection with a case registered by former chief minister Hemant Soren against Enforcement Directorate personnel at the SC/ST police station in Ranchi, officials said.

Initially summoned to appear for questioning in Ranchi, the reporters cited inability to comply.

Ranchi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said, "We had summoned them, but they did not appear, citing inability. So, we have decided to send a team to Delhi as part of our investigation. The team will go soon."

The investigation pertains to news coverage during the ED's search operation at the former CM's residence in Delhi.

Soren had filed an FIR against senior ED officials at the SC/ST police station in Ranchi regarding the searches conducted by the agency at his Delhi residence in January.

Sources within the police department said reporters from four channels had received summons last month.

Police are particularly interested in ascertaining the source of their initial reports, wherein they claimed that a BMW car and Rs 36 lakh cash were seized by the ED team from Soren's Delhi residence on January 29.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Maldives to get 'non-lethal' arms, training from China
Maldives to get 'non-lethal' arms, training from China

The Maldives will get free 'non-lethal' military equipment and training from China's military under a newly inked agreement with Beijing, President Mohamed Muizzu has said, underlining that it would further strengthen the Indian Ocean...

Real Madrid's Bellingham suspended for dissent
Real Madrid's Bellingham suspended for dissent

Read Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been suspended for two games by La Liga for showing contempt towards the referee having received a red card after the final whistle in their 2-2 draw with Valencia on Saturday.

RBI's diktat to banks for issuance of credit cards
RBI's diktat to banks for issuance of credit cards

Reserve Bank has directed banks to provide their eligible customers with an option to choose from multiple card networks at the time of issuing credit or debit cards, a move which will benefit card users. The central bank also asked...

Russia, China plan to install nuclear reactor on Moon!
Russia, China plan to install nuclear reactor on Moon!

Russia and China are 'seriously' considering a project to install a nuclear reactor on the Moon in the next decade, the official media in Moscow quoted the head of the Russian space corporation as saying.

French Open: Srikanth stuns Chou Tien Chen, Prannoy loses
French Open: Srikanth stuns Chou Tien Chen, Prannoy loses

India's Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the men's singles second round with a stunning win over Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen but HS Prannoy fell short to make an early exit from French Open Super 750 badminton tournament, in Paris on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances