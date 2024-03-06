RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC reiterates transfer of ED case, Shahjahan to CBI
March 06, 2024  14:57
The Calcutta High Court once again directs the West Bengal govt to transfer the probe into the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials and hand over TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh to the CBI by 4.15 pm today.

The West Bengal government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court order directing a CBI probe in the Sandeshkhali matter pertaining to the attack on ED officials and called the decision by the High Court against the concept of federalism.
 
 Challenging the validity of Calcutta HC's of March 5, division bench order, the West Bengal government also mentioned the way in which the Calcutta High Court passed the order, uploaded it by 3:30 pm and asked the West Bengal government to comply with the directions by 4.30 pm which make it remediless.
