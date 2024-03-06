RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Farmers stir: Massive traffic jams expected today
March 06, 2024  09:56
image
Commuters may face traffic jams due to farmers' protest on Wednesday, police said. In morning, a huge jam was already witnessed at Delhi-Haryana's Singhu border as farmers started gathering there, according to reports. 

The Delhi Police said it will be keeping a strict vigil at the Tikri, Singhu, and the Ghazipur borders, as well as railway and metro stations and bus stands. 

 "We have stepped up security at all three borders. However, we are not shutting any border or route but vehicle checking will take place," an officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said force is already deployed at the Delhi-Haryana border. 

"We are keeping a tab on the situation in the wake of this call given by the farmers." Another officer said, "We had temporally removed barriers for commuters at the Singhu and the Tikri borders. The deployment of police and paramilitary personnel is still there and (they) will ensure strict, round-the-clock vigil." 

 Additional police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at railway and metro stations and bus stands as the farmers would also be coming in public transport like trains and buses.

 "Section 144 is already imposed in Delhi. We will not allow any gathering or assembly anywhere here," the officer said. Security has been mounted at ISBT Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and Sarai Kale Khan. "No one will be allowed to breach the law," the officer said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Maamla Legal Hai Review: A Gem!
Maamla Legal Hai Review: A Gem!

Another season of these legal antics would be welcome, applauds Deepa Gahlot.

Financial Freedom: One Woman's Inspiring Comeback
Financial Freedom: One Woman's Inspiring Comeback

Inspired from a real life incident, this is the story of how Aarti buckled herself up after her divorce and rebuilt her financial life.

Will Bull Run In PSU Banks Continue?
Will Bull Run In PSU Banks Continue?

>It's not easy to predict the market. But there are at least two positive factors to back the PSU banks, explains Tamal Bandyopadhyay.

Monty Panesar hails Ashwin as 'spin bowling engineer'
Monty Panesar hails Ashwin as 'spin bowling engineer'

Panesar acknowledged the significance of this milestone, coming on the heels of Ashwin's remarkable feat of securing his 500th wicket in the third Test at Rajkot.

Radhika, The Most Radiant To-Be Bride?
Radhika, The Most Radiant To-Be Bride?

Prepare to be obsessed with her pre-wedding styles.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances