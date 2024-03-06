RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Court allows Rhea Chakraborty to travel abroad
March 06, 2024  21:19
A special court in  Mumbai on Wednesday allowed actor Rhea Chakraborty, an accused in the drugs case related to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, to travel abroad with her family for a short holiday in Thailand.

The court also allowed her to visit Sri Lanka to attend a Holi celebration event.

Holi will be celebrated later this month. Special court judge K P Kshirsagar hearing cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act allowed her plea.

The court also allowed a similar application filed by her brother and co-accused in the case Showik Chakraborty.

Rhea was arrested in the case in September 2020, and was granted bail by the Bombay high court almost a month after her arrest.

Besides Rhea, her brother Showik and several others are accused in the case. 

Most of them are currently out on bail.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

After a case of alleged abetment of suicide was registered against Rhea by Rajput's parents, a parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats.

Rhea has denied the allegations on several occasions.   -- PTI
