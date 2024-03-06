RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Court allows Mumbai police to withdraw 'fake TRP' case
March 06, 2024  22:49
image
A court in Mumbai on Wednesday allowed Mumbai police's plea seeking to withdraw the 'fake TRP' case where some TV channels were accused of inflating their viewership numbers by fraudulent means.

No 'victims' came forward to buttress the case and police felt it would not lead to convictions, the prosecution stated in its application before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Esplanade Court.

Journalist Arnab Goswami was among those named as accused in the case, registered by police after the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) lodged a complaint in October 2020.

The court on Wednesday allowed withdrawal of the case. The detailed order was not available yet.

Special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray argued that the investigators hoped that victims of the alleged rigging of Television Rating Points (TRP) would come forward (to record statements), but no one who felt cheated turned up.

Witnesses gave contradictory statements, he said.

"In view of which, we applied our mind and felt the case would not lead to conviction and would only waste the judiciary's time and government's effort," the prosecution argued.

BARC had filed a complaint in October 2020 through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.

A supplementary charge sheet filed by police alleged that Arnab Goswami, in connivance with former CEO of BARC Partho Dasgupta, a co-accused, tampered with TRP.

It cited Goswami's alleged acceptance of WhatsApp chats with Dasgupta as crucial evidence.

But in November 2023, Mumbai police moved the court under section 321 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which enables a public prosecutor to 'withdraw from the prosecution of any person'.

The crime branch of police had arrested more than 12 persons, including Republic TV's distribution head and owners of two other channels, in the case.

All of them later got bail. Based on the Mumbai police's FIR, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also filed a money laundering complaint. But in its charge sheet filed in September 2023, the central agency claimed that no evidence was found against Goswami's Republic TV.

The Mumbai police's probe was 'at variance' with the ED's probe, the central agency said in the charge sheet.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian man duped into joining Russian army killed in Ukraine war
Indian man duped into joining Russian army killed in Ukraine war

An Indian national who was drafted into the Russian army on the pretext of a job has been killed in Russia's war against Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Russia said on Wednesday.

Pak Hindu refugees living besides Yamuna get demolition notice
Pak Hindu refugees living besides Yamuna get demolition notice

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued notices to Hindu refugees from Pakistan who live near Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tilla in the Yamuna floodplain area asking them to vacate the place, locals claimed on Wednesday.

WPL PIX: Mooney, Wolvaardt power Gujarat to first win
WPL PIX: Mooney, Wolvaardt power Gujarat to first win

Gujarat Giants recorded a comfortable 19-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore to log their first points after four defeats.

SC deadline over, EC yet to get electoral bond details
SC deadline over, EC yet to get electoral bond details

The State Bank of India has not shared details of the electoral bonds encashed by political parties till Wednesday, the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

Gukesh escapes with a draw against Praggnanandhaa
Gukesh escapes with a draw against Praggnanandhaa

Gukesh Dommaraju played black but managed to hold on for a gutsy draw to split points in the Prague Masters Chess tournament.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances