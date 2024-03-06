Close to cracking B'luru cafe blast: K'taka HM

Close to cracking B'luru cafe blast: K'taka HMMarch 06, 2024 14:41
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the police are pursuing vital clues and getting close to cracking the March one Rameshwaram Caf low-intensity blast incident.
The police got some vital clues in the past two days, which were promising, he told reporters in Bengaluru. "Our officers are getting close (to crack the case). Some vital information was received yesterday and day-before-yesterday, which we have taken very seriously. If we proceed this way then we will complete the investigation," Parameshwara said.
No arrests have been made in connection with the case. Based on suspicion, some people were summoned by police, who gathered "information" from them, the Minister said.
Paramameshwara said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was supposed to take over the case on Tuesday but "they have not arrived yet". Ten people were injured in the blast at the popular eatery at Brookefield area near Whitefield in Bengaluru. PTI
TOP STORIES
Starc nears Lillee's tally: 'It's cool, humbling, means I am old!'
As he gears up to surpass legendary Dennis Lillee in the tally of Test wicket-takers for Australia, pacer Mitchell Starc opened up on strong words from his former head coach Tim Nielsen that paved way for his durability and said that it...
RBI curbs: JM Financial says nothing wrong with loan sanctioning process
JM Financial on Wednesday said it had a "careful and detailed review" of the Reserve Bank's order imposing restrictions on the company's financing business and asserted that there was "no material deficiencies" in its loan sanctioning...