Civic body withdraws 15% water cut in Mumbai
March 06, 2024  00:54
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced roll-back of the ongoing 15 percent water cut in Mumbai from March 6.

In a release, the BMC said it decided to withdraw the water cut as all three power transformers and 20 pumps at Pise pumping station in Thane district had become fully functional.

The 15 percent water cut in Thane city, Bhiwandi and other non-urban areas will also be withdrawn from March 6, it added.

The civic body of Mumbai had imposed the water cut following a fire at a transformer at Pise on February 26.  -- PTI
