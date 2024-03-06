CCI seeks changes to confidentiality regime





The Confidentiality Ring concept was introduced in April 2022 to enable parties involved in a case to gain access to the confidential information of other parties and defend themselves effectively.





The proposed changes aim to streamline the processes and enable timely disposal. Parties seeking confidentiality for their information, or seeking to establish a ring to access information of other parties, are required to submit undertakings on affidavit. The earlier process was self-certification without an affidavit.





The CCI has also prescribed systematic and chronological timelines for accessing documents through the Confidentiality Ring.





The requirement of submitting undertakings on affidavits clubbed with the strict prescribed timeline for its submission will be onerous on parties, especially in cases involving foreign nationals as consularisation/apostilisation of documents in foreign jurisdictions are time-consuming, which may conflict with the prescribed CCI timelines, said Vaibhav Choukse, partner, JSA Advocates & Solicitors.





