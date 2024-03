Sandeshkhali accused Shahjahan Sheikh has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation team at Bhabani Bhaban Police Headquarters, Kolkata.





Earlier, a team of CBI officials reached Bhawani Bhawan before 4 pm. But till 5 pm, he was not handed over by the CID despite the Calcutta high court setting a deadline of 4.15 pm.





More details awaited. -- ANI/PTI