CBI fails to get Sheikh's remand, HC deadline over
March 06, 2024  18:12
A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Wednesday evening reached the Criminal Invesitgation Department (CID) headquarters to take custody of Sandeshkhali Enforcement Direcrotate officials attack case accused Shahjahan Sheikh, after a fresh directive by the Calcutta high court on Wednesday morning.

A team of CBI officials reached Bhawani Bhawan before 4 pm. But till 5 pm, he was not handed over by the CID despite the Calcutta high court setting a deadline of 4.15 pm.

This is really shameful. Despite the Calcutta high court setting a 4.15 deadline, Shahjahan Sheikh has not been handed over.

This only proves that the TMC government has the least regard for the judiciary, Bharatiya Janta Party MLA Shankar Ghosh said.

The CBI on Tuesday failed to get the custody of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh from the West Bengal CID even after waiting for more than two hours.

The CID said the leader of Sandeshkhali was not handed over to the central agency as the state government has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Calcutta high court.

In a fresh directive on Wednesday, the Calcutta high court ordered the West Bengal government to hand over the Sandeshkhali ED official attack case accused Shahjahan Sheikh to the CBI by 4.15 pm.

The high court directed the state government to 'immediately implement' its Tuesday's judgement to transfer a case on the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali to the CBI and hand over custody of the main accused Sheikh to the central agency.  -- PTI
