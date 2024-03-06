RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Buses taking Sandeshkhali women to PM rally stopped
March 06, 2024  12:49
image
A few buses in which women of Sandeshkhali were travelling to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal's Barasat on Wednesday were allegedly stopped at multiple places by the police citing "security protocol". 

 PM Modi is scheduled to address the rally at Kachari Maidan in Barasat, the district headquarters town of North 24 Parganas where Sandeshkhali is located. 

 The state BJP made arrangements for buses to take the women of Sandeshkhali, who were allegedly tortured by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides, to the rally venue, around 80 km away. 

 "The buses were first stopped at the Biswa Bangla Gate in New Town, and then again at Airport Gate 1 on the way to Barasat, citing security protocol. The police are trying to stop us from going to the PM's rally," a BJP leader on one of the buses alleged. Police, however, said that traffic movement on the stretch was restricted due to "security protocol" as the PM will travel by that road to Barasat.

 "The traffic movement on the entire stretch has been restricted due to security reasons," a police officer said. 

 State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar had earlier said that if the women of Sandeshkhali want, the BJP will facilitate a meeting between them and the PM. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Public trust thrown in waste bin: SC on illegal construction in Corbett
Public trust thrown in waste bin: SC on illegal construction in Corbett

The apex court directed the CBI, which is already probing the case, to file its status report in the matter within three months.

Banking system liquidity goes into surplus mode after 3 months
Banking system liquidity goes into surplus mode after 3 months

The liquidity in the banking system moved into surplus almost after three months as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) absorbed over Rs 40,000 crore from the market on Monday, predominantly on the back of increased government spending....

Williamson, Southee set to join club 100
Williamson, Southee set to join club 100

One piles up runs, the other piles up wickets. Both Kane Williamson and Tim Southee will hope to add to their hauls when they play their 100th Test match against Australia in Christchurch this week.

10 Things Women Shouldn't Feel Guilty About
10 Things Women Shouldn't Feel Guilty About

Women should not feel guilty for standing up for themselves and saying NO when needed, says Shahzeen Shivdasani.

Madhavan Has NEVER Done THIS Before!
Madhavan Has NEVER Done THIS Before!

'This creature that I play is so evil, he is way beyond my comprehension of wickedness.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances