62 Indian Hindus reach Pak to celebrate Mahashivratri
March 06, 2024  23:00
image
Sixty-two Hindus arrived in Lahore from India via the Wagah border on Wednesday to participate in the Mahashivratri celebrations in Pakistan.

"A total of 62 Hindu pilgrims arrived in Lahore from India on Wednesday to take part in Mahashivratri festivities," Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesman Amir Hashmi told PTI.

"The main function of Mahashivratri organised by the ETPB will be held on March 9 at the historic Katas Raj Temples in Chakwal, some 300 km from Lahore, in which various political, social and religious leaders will also participate," Hashmi said.

At Wagah, he said Additional Secretary, Shrines, Rana Shahid Saleem greeted the visiting Hindus led by Vishwanath Bajaj.

"After spending tonight at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore the Hindu pilgrims will leave for Katas Raj Temples on Thursday to attend the main festival," he said and added the ETPB is providing security, accommodation and transportation for them.

The pilgrims will return to Lahore on March 10 and on March 11 they will visit the Krishna Temple, Lahore Fort and other historical places in Lahore.

They will return to their homeland on March 12.

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on this night. In celebration of their divine union, the day is celebrated as 'The Night of Lord Shiva'.  -- PTI
Indian man duped into joining Russian army killed in Ukraine war
An Indian national who was drafted into the Russian army on the pretext of a job has been killed in Russia's war against Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Russia said on Wednesday.

Pak Hindu refugees living besides Yamuna get demolition notice
Pak Hindu refugees living besides Yamuna get demolition notice

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued notices to Hindu refugees from Pakistan who live near Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tilla in the Yamuna floodplain area asking them to vacate the place, locals claimed on Wednesday.

WPL PIX: Mooney, Wolvaardt power Gujarat to first win
WPL PIX: Mooney, Wolvaardt power Gujarat to first win

Gujarat Giants recorded a comfortable 19-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore to log their first points after four defeats.

SC deadline over, EC yet to get electoral bond details
SC deadline over, EC yet to get electoral bond details

The State Bank of India has not shared details of the electoral bonds encashed by political parties till Wednesday, the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

Gukesh escapes with a draw against Praggnanandhaa
Gukesh escapes with a draw against Praggnanandhaa

Gukesh Dommaraju played black but managed to hold on for a gutsy draw to split points in the Prague Masters Chess tournament.

