WB moves SC on CBI handling Sandeshkhali probe

Three updates on the Sandeshkhali incidents.









2. The CBI approaches the West Bengal police to take over probe into attack on Enforcement Directorate officers on January 5 in Sandeshkhali.





3. National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and recommended President's rule in West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali violence.

1. The West Bengal government moves the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court order transferring the probe into the attack on ED officials in Sandeshkhali to CBI.