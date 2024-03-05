



Yet, her joy was tempered by caution. "I don't know what they will do now," she said, "we have seen people being re-arrested as soon as they step out."





Exactly the same sentiments were expressed by Shikha, daughter of Prashant Rahi, the former journalist who is also an accused. "I want to first see my father step out of that prison," said the young film-maker. "Only then will I breathe a true sigh of relief."





"I expected this. After all we knew there was no evidence, no crime committed by him," said an overjoyed Vasantha Kumari, wife of Professor G N Saibaba, who was acquitted today by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.