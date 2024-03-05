Smriti dares Rahul for debate on UPA vs Modi govt

Smriti dares Rahul for debate on UPA vs Modi govtMarch 05, 2024 08:58
Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to have a debate on the "difference" between the 10 years of UPA rule and the Narendra Modi government.
"If my voice is reaching Rahul Gandhi, then he should listen with open ears. Let there be a discussion on what is the difference between your (UPA) 10 years and Modi's 10 years," she said on Monday while speaking at the 'Namo Yuva Maha Sammelan' organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Nagpur.
"Maidan tum chunno, karyakarta hum chunenge (you choose the platform, we will choose a functionary to represent the BJP)," she added.
She said that if she asked to discuss it with Rahul Gandhi, he would not come. He would not be able to stand even in front of an ordinary worker of the BJP.
"I guarantee that even if an ordinary worker of Yuva Morcha starts speaking in front of Rahul Gandhi, he will lose the strength to speak," she said.
Smriti said in her address that the BJP has fulfilled the three major promises made to the public in the party manifesto in the last 10 years.
She said that the abrogation of Article 370 that ended the special status of the then state of Jammu and Kashmir, women's reservation in the legislature and the construction of Ram Mandir were these promises and they were fulfilled. -- ANI
