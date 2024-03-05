Shahjahan, ED attack probe to be handled by CBI

Shahjahan, ED attack probe to be handled by CBIMarch 05, 2024 15:13
The Calcutta High Court orders the transfer of the ongoing probe into the attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali to CBI. The court also orders the Bengal police to hand over Sandeshkhali strongman Shahjahan Sheikh to the CBI by 4.30 pm.
For a backgrounder read: How Shahjahan Sheikh became 'tiger' of Sandeshkhali
