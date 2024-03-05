RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shahjahan, ED attack probe to be handled by CBI
March 05, 2024  15:13
image
The Calcutta High Court orders the transfer of the ongoing probe into the attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali to CBI. The court also orders the Bengal police to hand over Sandeshkhali strongman Shahjahan Sheikh to the CBI by 4.30 pm.


