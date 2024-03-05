SC's big relief for DKS

SC's big relief for DKSMarch 05, 2024 14:11
Update: In a big relief to Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Supreme Court today dismissed a 2018 money laundering case against the Congress leader.
The Congress leader was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in September 2019 in connection with this case. The Delhi High Court granted him bail the next month.
Shivakumar had then accused the BJP of political vendetta and said he had full faith in the judiciary.
The ED's investigation had followed Income Tax department's raids on premises linked to the Congress leader and his aides in 2017. Officials had then said cash worth nearly 300 crore was recovered in these raids. Shivakumar had hit back, saying that the cash was linked to the BJP.
