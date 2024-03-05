RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pragya Thakur accuses party MLA of running illegal liquor shop
March 05, 2024  12:54
BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur has accused her party legislator Sudesh Rai was running a liquor shop illegally in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district and expressed concern over the safety of women and girls. She has also demanded Rai's removal from the MLA's post.

 When contacted, Rai told the mediapersons to themselves inquire into Thakur's allegations. Thakur, who has been denied renomination from Bhopal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, on Monday night said she was on a visit to areas under her constituency to launch development works when some girls came to her at Khajuria Kala and complained a liquor outlet was being run in front of their school. 

 "The girls were sad and teary-eyed, they complained that people gather at the liquor shop, make comments on them. They told me they are not safe and anything can happen to them. Some women said people enter their houses after consuming liquor," the BJP leader added. 

 She claimed a police sub-inspector who was present there said he was not aware of it. "The illegal liquor outlet found in Khajuria Kala Bangla is run by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sudesh Rai, as people and officials told me. I am feeling ashamed. I demand from the party that the person like him, who is involved in such misdeed, should be sacked from the post," Thakur said. 

 The BJP MP also said she has told the authorities to suspend officials concerned of the excise department. She claimed it was an illegal liquor shop as the license cannot be given for such an establishment in front of a school. It was an 'adarsh gram' (model village) of the member of Parliament last year and a liquor shop could not be set up there, she said.
