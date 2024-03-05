RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM visits temple, to gift mega projects in T'gana
March 05, 2024  10:48
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Hyderabad, amid tight security. The temple priests presented Modi with a photo frame of the goddess. 

 Modi, who stayed in Hyderabad last night at the Raj Bhavan, proceeded to Sangareddy district after the temple visit. He will launch projects worth Rs 6,800 crore and also address a rally there. 

 The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre in Hyderabad which has been set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad by the Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance research and development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector. Built at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore, the state-of-art facility is compliant with 5-STAR-GRIHA Rating and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) norms. 

 Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for three National Highway projects, among others. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Maoist links case: Former DU prof G N Saibaba acquitted
Maoist links case: Former DU prof G N Saibaba acquitted

The bench said it was acquitting all the accused as the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt against them.

When Cummins considered stepping down as Australia captain
When Cummins considered stepping down as Australia captain

Australia captain Pat Cummins is yet to come to terms with the death of his mother and described flying to India for a Test series as she received treatment at home as the "hardest time of my life".

IYCU: Want to study in France on a scholarship?
IYCU: Want to study in France on a scholarship?

The France Excellence Charpak Master Scholarship is designed for up to two years of education in France at the Master's degree level for all streams and fields of study.

'I didn't make any money through TV'
'I didn't make any money through TV'

'I will never look down upon television. But do I want to do it again? I don't think so.'

NIA raids 7 states over LeT radicalisation in Bengaluru jail
NIA raids 7 states over LeT radicalisation in Bengaluru jail

The case was originally registered by the Bengaluru City Police on July 18 last year following the seizure of arms and ammunition, hand grenades and walkie-talkies from seven of the accused persons. The seizure was made when the seven...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances