PM to inaugurate India's 1st underwater metro in...
March 05, 2024  11:49
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India's first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata on Wednesday. 

 In a monumental development set to transform urban transportation, PM Modi is slated to inaugurate several key metro and rapid transit projects across countries, marking a significant stride towards enhancing urban mobility and connectivity. 

 The Kolkata Metro extension, featuring the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, includes the first transportation tunnel in India to pass under a major river, representing a critical milestone in the country's infrastructure development. 

 This section not only showcases the technological prowess involved in its construction but also highlights the strategic importance of connecting two bustling areas of Kolkata, enhancing the city's public transportation network's efficiency and reach. 

 In addition to the underwater metro, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and the Taratala - Majerhat Metro section, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade line.

The latter features the Majerhat Metro Station, an architectural marvel being an elevated station spanning railway lines, platforms, and a canal, further showcasing the innovative approach towards improving urban mobility. The inauguration event will not be limited to Kolkata. The PM Modi is set to flag off several other important projects across the country.
