Not even in civilian dress: Maldives on India troops





While addressing the residential community of Baa Atoll Eydhafushi, he said that the Indian military will not reside in Maldives in any form of clothing after May 10.





Muizzu said that people who spread false rumours are trying to twist the situation.





Muizzu said, "That these people [Indian military] are not departing, that they are returning after changing their uniforms into civilian clothing. We must not indulge such thoughts that instill doubts in our hearts and spread lies," The Edition reported.





"There will be no Indian troops in the country come May 10. Not in uniform and not in civilian clothing. Indian military will not be residing in this country in any form of clothing. I state this with confidence," he added.





Muizzu made the statement after the Opposition started criticising the government asserting that the Indian personnel sent to Maldives as civilians are in reality military officials out of uniform and that the government has no way to discover otherwise, according to The Edition report.

