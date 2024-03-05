RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No electricity in Mumbai from tonight? Stir planned
March 05, 2024  16:23
image
Thousands of contractual employees of the three state-run power utility companies in Maharashtra have threatened to launch an indefinite strike from Tuesday night over demands including wage hike. 

 The Maharashtra State Power Contractual Employees' Association Joint Action Committee, an umbrella organisation of various unions, has demanded a 30 per cent hike in monthly allowances with retrospective effect from April 1, 2023. 

 Another demand is that employees should get an assurance that their tenure would last until the age of 60, the action committee said in a statement. Contractual employees do not get any medical benefits and the government should provide health cover of Rs 15 lakh for them and their families, it said. 

 The Supreme Court has ruled that same wages should be paid for the same type of work, but the state-run power generation, distribution and transmission companies do not follow this norm, it claimed.

 It also demanded special allowance for employees working in Naxal-affected areas, like the one paid to other government employees posted in these parts. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian who killed in Israel went there just 2 months ago
Indian who killed in Israel went there just 2 months ago

While Nibin Maxwell, from Kollam in Kerala, was killed in the attack, two other Keralites -- Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin -- were injured and are hospitalised.

6 disqualified Himachal Congress MLAs move SC
6 disqualified Himachal Congress MLAs move SC

These Congress rebels, who had voted in favour of the BJP nominee in the Rajya Sabha polls, later abstained from voting on the Budget, defying a party whip.

Recipe: Bethica's Ven Pongal
Recipe: Bethica's Ven Pongal

Have a super simple breakfast.

Wagner's 'forced' retirement signals unrest in the Kiwi camp
Wagner's 'forced' retirement signals unrest in the Kiwi camp

New Zealand's former star batter Ross Taylor has suggested that fast bowler Neil Wagner's retirement was "forced", hinting at the possibility of unrest in the Kiwi camp.

2012 series against England was turning point for me: Ashwin
2012 series against England was turning point for me: Ashwin

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday described the Test rubber against England in 2012 as the turning point of his illustrious career as the humbling series defeat at home helped him "correct" his flaws.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances