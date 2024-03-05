NC to contest all 3 seats in Valley, in talks with Cong for the rest

NC to contest all 3 seats in Valley, in talks with Cong for the restMarch 05, 2024 20:32
National Conference (NC) Tuesday said while the party will be contesting all the three Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir valley, it is in talks with the Congress to decide on three seats of Jammu and Ladakh regions.
Both the parties are members of the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
The NC's announcement came after a marathon meeting of its parliamentary board at the party headquarters in Srinagar.
"The National Conference will contest these three seats from the valley on its own," NC provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, told reporters after the meeting.
The Farooq Abdullah-led party, however, said discussions were on with the Congress for seat sharing on two seats in Jammu and one in Ladakh.
"For the rest three seats, including Ladakh, talks with the Congress are on," Wani said. -- PTI
