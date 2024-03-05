Modi meets legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai





Taking to X, PM Modi shared pictures from her meeting with Vyjayanthimala. In one of the images, PM Modi can be seen greeting Vyjayanthimala with folded hands.





"Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema," he wrote.





Recently, veteran actress Hema Malini also met Vyjayanthimala at her residence.





Taking to Instagram, Hema Malini shared a series of pictures of herself with the Jewel Thief star.





Vyjayanthimala looked as evergreen as ever in a yellow saree. On the other hand, Hema Malini was dressed in a green suit. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai.