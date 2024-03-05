RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi meets legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai
March 05, 2024  01:18
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai. 

Taking to X, PM Modi shared pictures from her meeting with Vyjayanthimala. In one of the images, PM Modi can be seen greeting Vyjayanthimala with folded hands. 

"Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema," he wrote. 

Recently, veteran actress Hema Malini also met Vyjayanthimala at her residence. 

Taking to Instagram, Hema Malini shared a series of pictures of herself with the Jewel Thief star. 

Vyjayanthimala looked as evergreen as ever in a yellow saree. On the other hand, Hema Malini was dressed in a green suit. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP launches 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign to counter Lalu's jibe
BJP launches 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign to counter Lalu's jibe

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav had thrown barbs at the prime minister over his having no family.

Kejriwal skips 8th ED summons, but ready for...
Kejriwal skips 8th ED summons, but ready for...

Kejriwal has so far skipped multiple summonses of the ED, calling them illegal and asking the agency to wait as the matter was in court.

JMM case verdict rewarded MPs who accepted bribes for voting
JMM case verdict rewarded MPs who accepted bribes for voting

The minority judgment of the 1998 verdict has highlighted the prima facie absurdity in the paradox created by the majority judgment, it said.

Daughter-in-law's plea scuppered verdict that protected Shibu Soren
Daughter-in-law's plea scuppered verdict that protected Shibu Soren

The hotly debated 1998 JMM bribery case judgment, which protected former Union minister Shibu Soren from prosecution, was overturned by a seven-judge bench on Monday, ironically following a petition by his MLA daughter-in-law Sita Soren.

Dhoni to take on 'new role' in upcoming IPL season?
Dhoni to take on 'new role' in upcoming IPL season?

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL title hinted at a "new role" ahead of the upcoming season.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances