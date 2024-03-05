RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maharashtra moves SC against Saibaba's acquittal
March 05, 2024  18:10
image
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay high court verdict acquitting former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in a case in which he was accused of having links with the banned CPI-Maoist). 

Earlier in the day, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court acquitted Saibaba, noting that the prosecution failed to prove the case against him. 

The high court also set aside the life sentence imposed on Saibaba, 54, and  acquitted five other accused in the case. 

"The prosecution has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the case against the accused persons," the high court said. It held as "null and void" the sanction procured by the prosecution to charge the accused under anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). 

Saibaba, who is wheelchair-bound due to physical disability, is lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail since his arrest in the case in 2014.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

A Look At KKR, CSK's Pre-IPL 2024 Camps
A Look At KKR, CSK's Pre-IPL 2024 Camps

Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar has spearheaded the establishment of a temporary training facility in bustling Mumbai.

A Raja gets it right and centre over 'India not a nation' remarks
A Raja gets it right and centre over 'India not a nation' remarks

A controversy erupted on Tuesday after the opposition parties tagged a video of DMK leader A Raja purportedly showing him making remarks that India has never been a nation, but a subcontinent with diverse practices and cultures,...

Rajinikanth Makes Memories In Jamnagar
Rajinikanth Makes Memories In Jamnagar

Rajinikanth's older daughter Aishwaryaa gave us a little preview of her parents' visit to Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebrations of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

No complaint against Indians: Dumka gang-rape survivor
No complaint against Indians: Dumka gang-rape survivor

"People of India are nice. I don't blame the people, but I blame the criminals. People of India have treated me very well, and were very kind to me," she said.

Will Mumbai face power cuts? Maha contractual employees plan stir
Will Mumbai face power cuts? Maha contractual employees plan stir

Thousands of contractual employees of the three state-run power utility companies in Maharashtra have threatened to launch an indefinite strike from Tuesday night over demands including wage hike.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances