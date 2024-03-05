RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maharashtra assembly Speaker's email address hacked
March 05, 2024  19:53
An email address of Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar was hacked and an email was sent from it to the office of the state's governor, police said on Tuesday.

A case was registered at the Marine Drive police station here against an unidentified person after the hacking came to light earlier in the day, said an official.

An email was found to have been sent to Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais's office after the account was hacked, he said.

The first information report was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by personation), 170 (personating a public servant), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that further probe was on.  -- PTI
