Magnitude 3.2 earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and SpitiMarch 05, 2024 00:44
Tremors were felt in parts of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti after a magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit the district on Monday afternoon, officials said.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km. No reports of loss of life or property have been received so far, they said.
The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti falls in seismic zone IV, which is a high damage risk zone. -- PTI
