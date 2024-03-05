RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Justice after 10 years of struggle: Saibaba's wife
March 05, 2024  15:38
Prof Saibaba with his wife Vasantha Kumari. File pic
Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba's wife Vasantha Kumari on Tuesday expressed huge relief on his acquittal in the Maoist links case, saying justice is delivered after 10 years of struggle. 

 The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court acquitted Saibaba in the case, noting the prosecution failed to prove the case against him. Kumari said her husband's reputation was never at stake as people who knew him believed in him. She also thanked lawyers and activists who supported Saibaba during the struggle. 

 The High Court also set aside the life sentence imposed on the 54-year-old. A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes also acquitted five others accused in the case. 

 "The prosecution has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the case against the accused persons," the HC said. PTI
