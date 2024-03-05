RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Google agrees to restore Indian apps on Play Store
March 05, 2024  14:13
image
Google has agreed to restore delisted Indian apps on its Play Store and will work on a solution to the contentious payment issue, IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday. 

 Google and startups had multiple rounds of discussion with the government on Monday, following which the tech giant agreed to restore the delisted apps. "We believe Google, and the startup community will be able to arrive at a long-term solution in the coming months," the minister said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Techies, Want A Job At Marlabs?
Techies, Want A Job At Marlabs?

'The hiring in India will be primarily around skills in data engineering, AI, and product engineering.'

Paints shares lose sheen post Birla Opus launch; Asian Paints at 10-mth low
Paints shares lose sheen post Birla Opus launch; Asian Paints at 10-mth low

Shares of paint companies faced pressure, falling up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday's (February 26) intraday trade amid concerns that Grasim Industries' entry into the paint sector will intensify the competition. Asian Paints...

'Baz with our Jaabaz'
'Baz with our Jaabaz'

Summoned for a T20 World Cup photoshoot before the fifth Test against England, Rinku Singh stands out as a prime contender for the finisher's role.

Dharamsala Test: I have high expectations of myself: Root
Dharamsala Test: I have high expectations of myself: Root

Ahead of the fifth and final Test match between India and England in Dharamsala, star English batter Joe Root said that he has "high expectations" from himself.

Bollywood's Busy Baby Calendar For 2024!
Bollywood's Busy Baby Calendar For 2024!

While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child in February, Namrata Thakker looks at the other celebs getting ready to embrace parenthood for the first time.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances