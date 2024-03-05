RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Gangster's assets in wife's name can be seized: HC
March 05, 2024  00:35
A view of the Allahabad high court/ANI Photo
A view of the Allahabad high court/ANI Photo
The Allahabad high court on Monday said properties acquired by a gangster in the name of his wife can be attached under the Gangsters Act. 

The court said this while dismissing a criminal appeal filed by Meena Devi, the wife of alleged gangster Rajendra Yadav of Azamgarh, challenging a May 4, 2023 order of a special judge, Gangsters Act, upholding a property attachment order issued by the district magistrate. 

Dismissing Meena Devi's plea, Justice Nalin Kumar Srivastava said, "This court is of the view that the properties which were attached were acquired by gangster Rajendra Yadav, husband of the appellant, in the name of his wife by way of commission of offence triable under the Gangsters Act." 

"It also appears that relevant materials were supplied to the district magistrate, Azamgarh to have reason to believe that the properties in question were acquired by gangster Rajendra Yadav, the husband of the present appellant, as a result of commission of any offence triable under this Act and the burden upon the claimant to prove that the properties were not acquired... as a result of commission of any offence under the Act has not been discharged sufficiently," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP launches 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign to counter Lalu's jibe
BJP launches 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign to counter Lalu's jibe

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav had thrown barbs at the prime minister over his having no family.

Kejriwal skips 8th ED summons, but ready for...
Kejriwal skips 8th ED summons, but ready for...

Kejriwal has so far skipped multiple summonses of the ED, calling them illegal and asking the agency to wait as the matter was in court.

JMM case verdict rewarded MPs who accepted bribes for voting
JMM case verdict rewarded MPs who accepted bribes for voting

The minority judgment of the 1998 verdict has highlighted the prima facie absurdity in the paradox created by the majority judgment, it said.

Daughter-in-law's plea scuppered verdict that protected Shibu Soren
Daughter-in-law's plea scuppered verdict that protected Shibu Soren

The hotly debated 1998 JMM bribery case judgment, which protected former Union minister Shibu Soren from prosecution, was overturned by a seven-judge bench on Monday, ironically following a petition by his MLA daughter-in-law Sita Soren.

Dhoni to take on 'new role' in upcoming IPL season?
Dhoni to take on 'new role' in upcoming IPL season?

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL title hinted at a "new role" ahead of the upcoming season.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances