Four Vande Bharat trains pelted with stones





Though no passenger or staff sustained any injuries, the window panes of the trains were damaged in the incident which occurred on Sunday in the Bengaluru division of SWR, they said.





Three separate cases have been registered in connection with each of these incidents of stone pelting, officials said. According to the SWR officials, the first incident occurred at 6.15 am when train (no 20661) Dharwad Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones after passing Chikkabanavara railway station.





The second incident occurred at 3.20 pm when the train (no 20662) was running from Dharwad to Bangalore City Junction. The third incident was at 4.30 pm when the train (no 20608) from Mysore Junction to Chennai Central was pelted with stones before the Kuppam station in Andhra Pradesh. The fourth incident took place at 8 pm, when the train (no 20704) passed near Dharmavaram Junction in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Four Vande Bharat trains were pelted with stones by unknown miscreants in different locations in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh while passing through the South Western Railway (SWR) zone, officials said on Tuesday.