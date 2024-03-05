RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Four Vande Bharat trains pelted with stones
March 05, 2024  15:41
image
Four Vande Bharat trains were pelted with stones by unknown miscreants in different locations in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh while passing through the South Western Railway (SWR) zone, officials said on Tuesday. 

 Though no passenger or staff sustained any injuries, the window panes of the trains were damaged in the incident which occurred on Sunday in the Bengaluru division of SWR, they said. 

 Three separate cases have been registered in connection with each of these incidents of stone pelting, officials said. According to the SWR officials, the first incident occurred at 6.15 am when train (no 20661) Dharwad Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones after passing Chikkabanavara railway station. 

 The second incident occurred at 3.20 pm when the train (no 20662) was running from Dharwad to Bangalore City Junction. The third incident was at 4.30 pm when the train (no 20608) from Mysore Junction to Chennai Central was pelted with stones before the Kuppam station in Andhra Pradesh. The fourth incident took place at 8 pm, when the train (no 20704) passed near Dharmavaram Junction in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian who killed in Israel went there just 2 months ago
Indian who killed in Israel went there just 2 months ago

While Nibin Maxwell, from Kollam in Kerala, was killed in the attack, two other Keralites -- Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin -- were injured and are hospitalised.

6 disqualified Himachal Congress MLAs move SC
6 disqualified Himachal Congress MLAs move SC

These Congress rebels, who had voted in favour of the BJP nominee in the Rajya Sabha polls, later abstained from voting on the Budget, defying a party whip.

Recipe: Bethica's Ven Pongal
Recipe: Bethica's Ven Pongal

Have a super simple breakfast.

Wagner's 'forced' retirement signals unrest in the Kiwi camp
Wagner's 'forced' retirement signals unrest in the Kiwi camp

New Zealand's former star batter Ross Taylor has suggested that fast bowler Neil Wagner's retirement was "forced", hinting at the possibility of unrest in the Kiwi camp.

2012 series against England was turning point for me: Ashwin
2012 series against England was turning point for me: Ashwin

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday described the Test rubber against England in 2012 as the turning point of his illustrious career as the humbling series defeat at home helped him "correct" his flaws.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances