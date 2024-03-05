Former DU prof Saibaba acquitted in Maoist case

Sign inCreate Account
The bench said it was acquitting all the accused as the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt against them.
Australia captain Pat Cummins is yet to come to terms with the death of his mother and described flying to India for a Test series as she received treatment at home as the "hardest time of my life".
The France Excellence Charpak Master Scholarship is designed for up to two years of education in France at the Master's degree level for all streams and fields of study.
'I will never look down upon television. But do I want to do it again? I don't think so.'
The case was originally registered by the Bengaluru City Police on July 18 last year following the seizure of arms and ammunition, hand grenades and walkie-talkies from seven of the accused persons. The seizure was made when the seven...