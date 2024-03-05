RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Facebook, Instagram users report disruption in service
March 05, 2024  22:24
image
Social media users across the world complained of widespread outages across several Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, on Tuesday. 

Voicing their concerns on X, the users said they were not able to access the platform and were getting logged out of their accounts on Facebook and other platforms automatically. 

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said the company was aware of the troubles being faced by users worldwide, adding that it was working to resolve the issue. 

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Stone posted on X. 

DownDetector website showed a spike in graphs showing the widespread outage being experienced by users. 

According to the outage monitoring service, the service interruption in India started around 8.30 pm. 

At least 14,857 users flagged difficulty in using Facebook and 32,518 users in using Instagram, according to the website. 

The DownDetector map showed outages being experienced in cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and many others. 

The website also showed outages being experienced not just in India, but in several other countries as well, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Brazil. 

Facebook users in Nepal also complained that they are not able to access Facebook and even Facebook Messenger. 

Several social media users took to the microblogging website X -- which is now owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk -- and complained of difficulties being faced in using the platforms. 

Meanwhile, taking a veiled dig at Meta over the global outages across its two popular platforms, the Tesla CEO said the server of 'X' platform were 'working'. 

"If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working," he posted from his official handle.

-- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Halep set for immediate return to tennis after doping ban cut
Halep set for immediate return to tennis after doping ban cut

Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Simona Halep had her four-year doping ban cut to nine months.

Tendulkar on why India's stars should play domestic cricket
Tendulkar on why India's stars should play domestic cricket

Sachin Tendulkar said playing in the Ranji Trophy provides national players an opportunity to go back to basics.

Gangster couple on bail getting married, invitation goes viral
Gangster couple on bail getting married, invitation goes viral

A scheduled wedding, taking place between two alleged gangsters -- Anuradha Choudhary alias 'Madam Minz' from Rajasthan and Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi from Haryana -- is being discussed in police circles.

BJP's Pragya Thakur accuses party MLA of running illegal liquor shop
BJP's Pragya Thakur accuses party MLA of running illegal liquor shop

She has also demanded Rai's removal from the MLA's post. When contacted, Rai told media persons to themselves inquire into Thakur's allegations.

Rajbhar, Jayant's MLA inducted into Yogi cabinet ahead of LS polls
Rajbhar, Jayant's MLA inducted into Yogi cabinet ahead of LS polls

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, Rashtriya Lok Dal's Anil Kumar and two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were sworn in on Tuesday as Yogi Adityanath expanded his council of ministers, weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances