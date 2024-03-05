ED attaches Shajahan Sheikh's apartment, land

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached property worth Rs 12.78 crore of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh including bank deposits, an apartment, and agricultural and fishery land in Sandeshkhali and Kolkata.





A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these assets, the agency said in a statement.





Sheikh's supporters are alleged to have attacked an ED team that went to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5.





He was arrested by the West Bengal Police in this case on February 29.





The TMC had suspended the strongman from the party after the arrest. -- PTI