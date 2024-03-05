RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Don't expect such comments from Lalu Prasad: Sitharaman
March 05, 2024  14:16
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday critcised RJD chief Lalu Prasad's "no family" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that people do not expect such comments from a senior leader like him. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Sitharaman said there is a need to maintain dignity in politics. 

 "What the PM said is correct, the entire country considers him their family. The entire country is the PM's family. Making such petty statements is not correct and is highly condemnable," she said. 

 "He (Lalu Prasad) has spent decades in politics and was also a CM of the state. People don't expect such comments from a senior leader like him. It disheartens the people. One has to maintain dignity in politics. The BJP has given a befitting reply to the RJD chief for making such comments against the PM," she added. 

 Sitharaman will travel to Saran district to attend a credit outreach programme. She was received at the Patna airport by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and senior leaders of the state BJP. 

 Addressing a rally here on Sunday, Prasad said, "What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own? He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard upon the demise of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died." PTI
