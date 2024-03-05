Congress leader Salman Khurshid's wife, 2 others laundered govt funds: ED





The federal agency, in a statement, also said that it has provisionally attached 15 agricultural plots located in the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh and bank deposits, worth a combined Rs 45.92 lakh, of the Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.





The plots are valued at Rs 29.51 lakh and the amount kept in four bank accounts of the trust is Rs 16.41 lakh, it said.





The Enforcement Directorate last month registered the statement of Louise Khurshid at its zonal office in Lucknow.





A probe found that "grant-in-aid of Rs 71.50 lakh received by the trust was not utilised for holding camps sanctioned by the government of India but was laundered by the late Pratyush Shukla, a representative of the trust, Mohammad Athar alias Athar Farooqui, secretary to the trust, and Louise Khurshid, project director of the trust, for the interest of the trust and their personal gain", the agency claimed.





In this way, the fund received as grant-in-aid was laundered for their personal gain, leading to generation of proceeds of crime, it said. -- PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday alleged that senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's wife Louise Khurshid and two others "laundered" Rs 71.50 lakh in central government funds for their personal gain through a trust run by them for specially-abled persons.