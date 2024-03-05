RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Complainant in Elvish Yadav case seeks police protection
March 05, 2024  23:50
An activist has sought police protection claiming he received death threats on social media after he lodged a complaint over a music video featuring YouTuber Elvish Yadav in which rare species of snakes were used, officials said on Tuesday.

Saurabh Gupta, a member of animal rights organisation People for Animals (PFA), had lodged the police complaint in connection with the song, '32 Bore', by singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuriya that was released last year.

On February 20, PFA had filed a 13-point reply in a Gurugram court regarding the use of snakes in the video.

In a letter to the chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, district and sessions court judge of Gurugram and Gurugram police commissioner, Gupta said he has been receiving death threats on social media and is being pressured to withdraw his complaint, the police officials said.

He said he should be provided security as those threatening him 'are of criminal nature' and he fears that he could be attacked like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee, both of whom were shot dead.

Gupta has also lodged a complaint regarding the death threats at Nandgram police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, according to the officials.

On Tuesday, the status report of the investigation into the case was to be submitted in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Manoj Rana.

A lawyer appeared in the court on the behalf of Elvish Yadav.

The court, however, fixed March 28 as the next date of hearing.   -- PTI
