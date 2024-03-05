RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CEC's stern warning to WB: No place for fear
March 05, 2024  13:06
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said strict instructions have been issued to the West Bengal bureaucracy to ensure a level playing field for all political parties, and asserted that any form of violence will not be tolerated during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

 Kumar, addressing a press conference in Kolkata, said the goal of the Election Commission is to ensure a free, fair and violence-free elections in the state. 

 "There is no place for fear or intimidation in elections. Partisan approach of the bureaucracy will not be tolerated; we have made this clear," he said. Kumar said sufficient number of central forces will be deployed in West Bengal, and it will be done in an impartial manner. 

 "The SPs have been repeatedly told that if there is any complaint of intimidation, they should take immediate action. They have assured us that it will be done. If they don't act, we know what needs to be done to make them act. Police officials have been instructed to be impartial and be accessible to all political parties at the district level," Kumar said. PTI
