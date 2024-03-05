RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Calcutta HC judge resigns amid political foray buzz
March 05, 2024  12:36
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigned as a judge of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, sources said. Justice Gangopadhyay sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu with copies to CJI DY Chandrachud and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta HC TS Sivagnanam, they said. 

 He came to his chamber at the high court in the morning, following which the resignation letter was sent. 

 He is scheduled to address the press in the afternoon, where he is likely to divulge his future plans, amid speculations that he will join politics. 

 Justice Gangopadhyay had on Sunday announced that he will resign on March 5.
