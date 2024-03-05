RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Big win for Trump as US Supreme Court keeps him on Colorado ballot
March 05, 2024  00:49
In a major relief for Donald Trump, the US Supreme Court on Monday, allowed the former President to appear on the ballot in Colorado, CNN reported. 

The top court ruling reverses the Colorado order, which disqualified Trump over his conduct around the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. 

The development follows months of debate over whether the frontrunner for the GOP nomination violated the "insurrectionist clause" included in the 14th Amendment. 

The opinion is a massive victory for Trump, vanquishing one of the many legal threats that have both plagued and animated his campaign against President Joe Biden. 

However, the decision has no impact on the four ongoing criminal cases that Trump is facing, including the federal election subversion case that covers some of the same conduct surrounding January 6, 2021, as reported by CNN. -- ANI
