After resignation Calcutta HC judge joins BJP

After resignation Calcutta HC judge joins BJPMarch 05, 2024 14:42
Abhijit Gangopadhyay announced on Tuesday that he is joining the BJP, hours after he resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court. Addressing a press conference, he said he would join the BJP on March 7.
"I am joining the BJP as it is a national party, which is fighting against the corruption of the TMC in Bengal," he said.
He sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu with copies to CJI DY Chandrachud and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta HC TS Sivagnanam in the morning. -- PTI
