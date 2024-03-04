RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
You're not a layman: SC scolds Stalin on 'sanatan'
March 04, 2024  12:39
image
The Supreme Court on Monday rebuked Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' remark and asked why he has moved the top court with his plea after abusing his right of freedom of speech and expression. 

 A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told Stalin that he is a minister and should know the consequences of his remark. "You abuse your right under Article 19(1)(a) (of the Constitution). You abuse your right under Article 25. Now you are exercising your right under Article 32 (to file plea in the Supreme Court)? Do you not know the consequences of what you said? You are not a layman. You are a minister. You should know the consequences," the bench said and adjourned the matter to March 15.

 Udhayanidhi Stalin is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief M K Stalin. Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality and should be "eradicated . PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ten Hag still hopeful of Man United's Champions League spot
Ten Hag still hopeful of Man United's Champions League spot

Manchester United have lost 11 of their 27 league matches this campaign, two more than all of last season. The two previous seasons with 12 league losses (2013-14 and 2021-22) led to managerial changes.

SRK, Salman, Aamir Dance To Naatu Naatu
SRK, Salman, Aamir Dance To Naatu Naatu

The Who's Who of the showbiz world attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai in control after taking big lead
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai in control after taking big lead

Mumbai grabbed a decisive 232-run first innings lead to take control of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals against Tamil Nadu, in Mumbai on Monday.

Sachin, Rohit, Zaheer Party In Jamnagar!
Sachin, Rohit, Zaheer Party In Jamnagar!

Mumbai Indians stars from Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma were present in numbers at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Why You Must Visit This Mumbai Landmark
Why You Must Visit This Mumbai Landmark

Mumbai's Church of St John the Evangelist or Afghan Church looks today as good as it did 158 years ago.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances