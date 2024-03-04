Will ensure clean politics: PM on bribe judgment





A seven-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that an MP or MLA cannot claim immunity from prosecution on a charge of bribery in connection with the vote or speech in the Parliament or Legislative Assembly.





In an unanimous view, the SC's Constitution Bench overruled the 1998 judgement in the PV Narasimha Rao case.





"We disagree with the judgment in PV Narasimha case which grants immunity to legislator for alleged bribery for making a speech or vote in a particular manner in the House that has wide ramifications," Chief Justice DY Chandrachud observed during the hearing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets "A great judgment by the Supreme Court which will ensure clean politics and deepen people's faith in the system."