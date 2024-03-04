RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will ensure clean politics: PM on bribe judgment
March 04, 2024  12:23
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets "A great judgment by the Supreme Court which will ensure clean politics and deepen people's faith in the system." 

 A seven-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that an MP or MLA cannot claim immunity from prosecution on a charge of bribery in connection with the vote or speech in the Parliament or Legislative Assembly.

In an unanimous view, the SC's Constitution Bench overruled the 1998 judgement in the PV Narasimha Rao case. 

 "We disagree with the judgment in PV Narasimha case which grants immunity to legislator for alleged bribery for making a speech or vote in a particular manner in the House that has wide ramifications," Chief Justice DY Chandrachud observed during the hearing.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ten Hag still hopeful of Man United's Champions League spot
Ten Hag still hopeful of Man United's Champions League spot

Manchester United have lost 11 of their 27 league matches this campaign, two more than all of last season. The two previous seasons with 12 league losses (2013-14 and 2021-22) led to managerial changes.

SRK, Salman, Aamir Dance To Naatu Naatu
SRK, Salman, Aamir Dance To Naatu Naatu

The Who's Who of the showbiz world attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai in control after taking big lead
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai in control after taking big lead

Mumbai grabbed a decisive 232-run first innings lead to take control of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals against Tamil Nadu, in Mumbai on Monday.

Sachin, Rohit, Zaheer Party In Jamnagar!
Sachin, Rohit, Zaheer Party In Jamnagar!

Mumbai Indians stars from Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma were present in numbers at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Why You Must Visit This Mumbai Landmark
Why You Must Visit This Mumbai Landmark

Mumbai's Church of St John the Evangelist or Afghan Church looks today as good as it did 158 years ago.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances