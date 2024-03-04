Why are Modi's ministers changing their X bios?





Launching a frontal attack on Modi on his recent comments on dynastic politics, the RJD supremo while addressing workers of the grand alliance at Jan Vishwas Maha Rally on Sunday, said, "What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own? He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard upon the demise of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and other party leaders change their bio in solidarity with PM Modi after RJD chief Lalu Yadav's 'Parivarvaad' jibe.