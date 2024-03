Who is Atishi seeking blessings from?

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy case. He had tendered resignation from the cabinet following his arrest.





Kailash Gahlot had presented the budget last year. Atishi will be presenting her first budget in the Delhi assembly after being inducted into the Cabinet last year in March.





"Every year from 2015 to 2022, I had heard Manish-ji's budget speech. Today in his absence, when I am going to present the budget, I sought the blessings of Manish ji's mother and wife," she said in a post on X in Hindi. PTI

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi sought the blessings of senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's mother and wife ahead of presenting the budget on Monday.